6-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Organ Donor at AIIMS Delhi, Saves Five Lives

A 6-year-old child who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Noida, has become the youngest organ donor in the history of AIIMS, New Delhi.

The parents of 6-year-old Roli Prajapati decided to donate their child's organs to save five other people's lives.

Roli was hospitalized after being shot in the head, and soon succumbed to the severity of her injuries. She went into a coma before being declared brain dead by the medical team at AIIMS.