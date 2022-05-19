6-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Organ Donor at AIIMS Delhi, Saves Five Lives

6-year-old Roli Prajapati was shot dead in Noida, and declared brain dead at AIIMS, New Delhi soon after.
(Photo: iStock)
A 6-year-old child who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Noida, has become the youngest organ donor in the history of AIIMS, New Delhi.
The parents of 6-year-old Roli Prajapati decided to donate their child's organs to save five other people's lives.
Roli was hospitalized after being shot in the head, and soon succumbed to the severity of her injuries. She went into a coma before being declared brain dead by the medical team at AIIMS.
Roli's parents agreed to donate their child's organs to save the lives of other children, Dr. Gupta said.
Both of Roli's kidneys, liver, corneas, and heart valve were donated to other children in need.
This made her the youngest organ donor at AIIMS.
"Roli's parents understand the importance of saving lives. Despite not knowing much about organ donation, Roli's parents took this step, and we're very grateful," Dr Gupta said to ANI.
AIIMS New Delhi opened its organ donation wing in 1994, and since its creation, Roli Prajapati was the youngest ever organ donor in its history.
