Gucci Umbrella Worth 1 Lakh Doesn’t Actually Stop Rain, Causes Frenzy on Twitter

GucciXAdidas umbrella worth 1 lakh doesn't actually stop rain.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Luxury fashion isn't everyone's cup of tea, but it looks like Twitter has had enough of exorbitantly priced products that have zero utility. An umbrella from the GucciXAdidas collection is going viral for being "decorative", which means it doesn't actually shield a person from rain. What has angered Twitter even more is that this very useless product has been priced at $1,644, approximately Rs 1,27,000.
Twitter didn't hold back while criticizing and trolling the product for its sheer lack of usefulness. Here are some reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)