'Research Chance, Milk, Ghee For Students': Hansraj College Sets Up Cow Centre

"Ours is a DAV Trust college, and its base is the Arya Samaj. In line with that tradition, we hold a havan on the first day of every month, which may be attended by all teaching and non-teaching staff and students. During that (havan), we felicitate all the people who have their birthdays that month. For this, every month, we need to go to the market to buy the things that we need to offer to the flame, such as pure ghee. We can be self-sufficient now in this," she was quoted as saying by the daily.

Currently, the centre is an enclosure located by the college gate for the men's hostel.