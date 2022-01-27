'Research Chance, Milk, Ghee For Students': Hansraj College Sets Up Cow Centre

Delhi University's (DU) Hansraj College has opened a cow protection and research centre. Representational Image.
Delhi University's (DU) Hansraj College has opened a cow protection and research centre, reported The Indian Express.
Currently, the centre, which goes by 'Swami Dayanand Saraswati Gau-Samwardhan ewam Anusandhan Kendra', only has one cow. However, the college's principal Dr Rama said that it would be expanded if the research conducted there proved beneficial.
"Ours is a DAV Trust college, and its base is the Arya Samaj. In line with that tradition, we hold a havan on the first day of every month, which may be attended by all teaching and non-teaching staff and students. During that (havan), we felicitate all the people who have their birthdays that month. For this, every month, we need to go to the market to buy the things that we need to offer to the flame, such as pure ghee. We can be self-sufficient now in this," she was quoted as saying by the daily.
Currently, the centre is an enclosure located by the college gate for the men's hostel.
However, Delhi University officials are unsure if similar projects existed in other DU colleges. Registrar Vikas Gupta said he wasn't aware of this particular project, adding that it could have been an initiative at the college's level.
Meanwhile, the Hansraj College unit of the CPI(M)'s Students' Federation of India (SFI) alleged that the cow centre had been built on land earmarked for a women's hostel.
However, the charge by SFI was denied by Dr Rama, who said the site was not reserved for the hostel. She added that the area was too small for their plan for a hostel, which would accommodate at least 100 students.
"We are going through many formalities to construct the hostel and are reworking the college's masterplan, which will need to be approved by the municipal corporation," she said.
