Representational Image. Karnataka farmer files complaint against cows for not giving milk.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
Ramaiah, a farmer from Sidlipura village in Bhadravathi, Karnataka recently filed a complaint against his cows for not giving milk despite him feeding them twice a day, according to The Deccan Herald.
According to Ramaiah's claims, he took his cows fro grazing every day from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening and they would still not give milk. "But they are not giving milk for the last four days. So, police must convince them to give milk," he said.
The police kept trying to convince him that filing a complaint was not possible, but he didn't stop insisting. Guess he didn't understand it was just 'moo't.
(With inputs from The Deccan Herald).
