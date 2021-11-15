Uttar Pradesh Govt To Soon Start 'Ambulance Service' for Cows

The minister also said the state's breed improvement programme will get a boost with the provision of free high-quality semen and embryo transplant technology.

The embryo transplant technology will virtually be a revolution in the state as it would convert even sterile cows into high milk yielding animals.

This would automatically solve the stray cattle problem as cow keepers would desist from letting go of animals that will be yielding at least 20 litre milk per day.

Chaudhary said that the scheme will begin as a pilot project in eight districts of the state, including Mathura.