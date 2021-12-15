Quint's Investigation Reveals That The Cow Protection Law Has Failed In Haryana

Has the Cow Protection Law stopped smuggling and slaughter of cows? Here is The Quint's investigation.
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
In 2016, soon after Haryana Government passed its Cow Protection Law, The Quint visited Mewat in Haryana and found that the law had simply given the 'Gau Rakshaks' a free pass to be more violent and target more innocent people, and it had also failed to stop cow smuggling.
Five years later, The Quint had once again visited Mewat to find out whether cows are really being protected under the law? Are there enough Gaushalas to shelter and feed cows?
What we found out was that not only has the government failed to stop cow smuggling and slaughter but also that the law has become a machinery used by police and 'Gau Rakshaks' to harass innocent people; particularly Muslims.
The Quint spoke to various stake holders including the gau shala owners, gau Rakshak, Haryana police, people who are facing trial under the Cow Protection Act and those who've been acquitted to get to the depth of the matter.
27-year-old Juber was arrested in 2017 for cow slaughter and possession of beef. Juber got bail in a month but his trial took four years. He was acquitted in March 2021. The lab report concluded that the meat in his possession was neither buffalo nor cow.
Though acquitted, Juber fears being entrapped again. His lawyers claim the police acts on gau rakshak's orders and not on evidence.
Gau rakshaks, however, maintain that the Haryana police has failed to stop cow slaughter.
Arif (name changed) was a minor when he was arrested by the Haryana police in 2017 from his father's restaurant on the charges of beef possession.
Years have gone by but the police has failed to produce the most crucial evidence, the lab report on the meat.
Arif claimed that he was brutally assaulted juvenile home.
85-year-old Baldev Sharma, the Vice President of Haryana Gaushala Sangh said that the 'gau raksha' law has not worked.
Even the police accepted that the cow smuggling and slaughtering have not stopped.
We also found that the intended beneficiary of the Cow Protection Act – the cow – was actually worse off than before. The Haryana government has constructed new gaushalas in the last five years but has not followed it up with adequate financial support.
Those running Haryana’s gaushalas told The Quint that they are entirely dependent on the local community for fodder and financial aid. Many have run up debts up to Rs 20 lakhs in their attempt to keep the gaushalas running.
In November 2015, Haryana's BJP government passed a cow protection law 'Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act 2015.
In September 2016, The Quint reported despite the new law, cattle smuggling had not stopped.
Be it 2016 or 2021, the real picture is the same – that the Cow Protection Law is failing to protect the cow. Cow smuggling and cow slaughter has not stopped. And there’s no money to care for cows in the gaushalas. So, why was the gau raksha law passed, why were the gaushalas set up? Maybe it was just a sham to appease a vote bank.