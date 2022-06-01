Delhi's Property Prices To Rise as Transfer Duty Hiked by 1 Percent

Buying property in Delhi is set to get more expensive as the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to hike transfer duty by one percent on properties priced above Rs 25 lakh across the city, official sources said on Wednesday, 1 June.

Officials said that after the hike, the transfer duty would be four percent for men and three percent for women buyers.

The move is aimed at improving the financial health of the municipality, which has been hit severely over the past few years, especially by the COVID-19 pandemic.