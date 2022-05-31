Fearing 'Fake Encounter' by Punjab Police, Lawrence Bishnoi Moves Delhi HC

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail no 8.

Bishnoi's application had sought a direction to the Tihar Jail authorities to give prior information to the court about any production warrant presented by Punjab or any other state against Bishnoi and not to give his custody to any other state police.

Bishnoi said he feared a fake encounter by the Punjab Police due to a political rivalry.

Bishnoi's application stated that any state police could investigate any case pending against him in Tihar Jail without obtaining his physical custody and may produce him to any other court through video conferencing.