Centre Notifies Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, Three Civic Bodies Unified
The government will also appoint a special officer, to discharge the functions of the corporation.
The Government of India has notified the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 merging Delhi's East, South, and North Delhi Municipal Corporations into one – to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
(More details to be added.)
