ED Attaches Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain, Relatives' Assets of Rs 4.8 Cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 5 April, said it has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his relatives.

The properties belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd & others have been attached in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a disproportionate assets case.