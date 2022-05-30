ED Arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Over 'Hawala Transactions'

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Satyendar Jain)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 30 May, arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company, news agency ANI reported.
Reacting to the arrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to say that the ED arrested Jain because he was the election incharge of the party for Himachal Pradesh.
Terming the case against Jain "fake," he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose the election in Himachal Pradesh.
Sisodia added, "The BJP is losing badly in Himachal Pradesh. That is why Satyendra Jain has been arrested today, so that he cannot go to Himachal. He will be released in a few days as the case is completely fake."
In January this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Jain could be arrested by the ED ahead of the Punjab elections.
