‘Let Search Warrant be Executed’: Court Disposes Pracha’s Plea

Calling the objections raised by Delhi-based lawyer Mehmood Pracha ‘baseless’, Delhi’s Patiala House Court allowed Delhi Police to execute the search warrant issued against him on 25 March.

The search warrant had been issued on 4 March, Pracha had approached the court on 9 March after ‘about 100 police officials came to his office to seize his computer.’ The court had placed a stay on the warrant as long as the matter was being heard. With the court disposing of the plea on 25 March, the 4 March search warrant has become operational again. This means the police are allowed to seize his computer, in a manner, as the order details, that is in ‘accordance with law and subject to the safeguards as per expert opinion.’



The search warrant states, “This is to authorise and require the investigating officer of this case to search and seize the computer having primary evidence/document which was identified on the previous search which is present at the office premises of Mr Mehmood Pracha.”