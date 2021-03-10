Delhi Court Stays Search Warrant Operation Against Mehmood Pracha

In a hearing on Wednesday, 10 March, the Patiala House Court stayed the operation of the search warrant that had been issued against Delhi-based advocate Mehmood Pracha on 4 March.

Speaking to The Quint after the hearing, Pracha said the stay has been extended till 12 March as the court will take time to rule on Pracha’s application from last evening.

The stay on operations was issued after Pracha moved the court on 9 March, in light of Delhi Police officials showing up at his doorstep in Delhi’s Nizamuddin to conduct a second raid and seize his computer.