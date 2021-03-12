Court Recognises Risk to Attorney-Client Privilege in Pracha Case

After Delhi-based lawyer Mehmood Pracha moved an application in Patiala House Court, seeking modification of an earlier order allowing for his computer to be seized by Delhi Police special cell, the court on 12 March continued the stay on the operation of the search warrant and asked the investigating officer to file responses to two queries by 19 March.
Since the case is to only obtain ‘target data’ for a specific case, and ‘given the consent by the applicant for furnishing data through pendrive or through production of computer’, the court asked the prosecution how they propose to:
a) receive ‘target data’ of the pen drive without creating any evidential vulnerability
b) retrieve target data without any alteration to the meta data associated with the ‘target data’ to prevent further evidential vulnerabilities without disruption to files/data relating to other clients.
The IO has been asked to file a response by 19 March.
“Why do they want my hard disk? They want to know if I sent the e-mail or not, right? I am ready to confess that the complaint in question was drafted by me, was drafted on my system and by using my internet. If I do not do this, and they take my entire computer, then the life of so many other clients of mine will be under threat. How can I afford that?” Pracha said, adding that he is willing to furnish any specific document sought, and refurnish what has already been taken from the last raid of 24 December.
In the plea, Pracha states that he is willing to concede to the allegation levelled against him. “...the applicant, being an advocate, is willing to concede to the allegations as to drafting of the complaint and its subsequent sending from his office, so that the basic premise for search and the seizure being sought does not stand any longer,” the application reads.
This allegation stems from another case registered against Pracha.
The victim is called Irshad Ali, who was allegedly made to depose falsely in front of the court. “These findings were supported by the witnesses of this case who had recorded their testimonies under Section 164 of CrPC before the concerned Hon’ble Courts,” the report read.
Ali, whose shop was allegedly burnt and looted during the northeast Delhi riots, told the court that he could not identify the accused named in his complaint as he did not know who the people were. This happened in August 2020, after which the additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav directed the police to investigate the allegations, pass appropriate directions, and requested the Delhi Commissioner of Police to look into the matter.
In the police report from August 2020, the police had explained that, "During the investigation, he (Ali) was enquired about the names of Deepak, Navneet, and Mintu, as mentioned in his complaint. He said that he knows them by their names and does not know anything about them personally. He also stated that he does not identify the accused persons in the video."
PTI reported how the police report included Ali’s brother, Dilshad's statement as well. Dilshad had said they both were home when they got the call about the shop being looted and hence had not seen anyone looting their shop, contrary to the complaint submitted in his brother’s name.
