Delhi CM Kejriwal Orders Cost Reduction of RT-PCR Test in Pvt Labs

As the government conducts the tests “free of cost”, this move will reduce prices in private labs, the CM said.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing at Baratooti Bazar, in New Delhi, 13 November. Image used for representation. | (Photo: PTI)

While the tests are being “conducted free of cost” in government establishments, this move seeks to “help those who get their tests done in private labs,” the CM stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he has directed a reduction in the cost of RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kits for COVID-19 testing, in a tweet on Monday, 30 November.

Cabinet Minister of Health, Satyendar Jain promptly replied to the tweet, “we will issue orders immediately”.

Other details, including the amount in price reduction, have not been announced by the government yet.

The cost of the RT-PCR test had been recently brought to the notice of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 November, when a Public Interest Litigation sought a response from the Centre to cap the cost of administering the RT-PCR test at Rs. 400 across the country.

The PIL reportedly stated that different state governments and Union Territories, including Delhi, have a maximum price cap of Rs 900 to Rs 2,800.

The CM’s order comes amid the third COVID-19 wave, which led to a sporadic rise in the number of deaths from the viral illness.