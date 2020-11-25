SC Directs Centre to Respond to PIL Capping RT-PCR Test at Rs. 400

The plea, filed by advocate Ajay Agarwal, representing the petitioner submitted to the Supreme Court that different rates are being charged across the country, despite the actual cost of the rest being Rs. 200. He appealed to the bench to fix a uniform rate across the country for the RT-PCR test.

He sought the SC to direct a maximum price cap of Rs 400, instead of Rs 900 to Rs 2,800, which has been fixed by different state governments, and Union Territories, including Delhi, reported IANS.

"There is a big loot by laboratories and they are minting money to the tune of crores and crores of rupees. The margin of profit is so high, it is as high as 1,400 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and 1,200 per cent in Delhi," said the plea.

The deponent, in his plea, produced ‘evidence’ of a Nagpur-based supplier who is willing to provide RT-PCR test kits for as cheap as Rs 200, and alleged that private establishments are making a profit even at Rs 400, since they have already installed the test machines to conduct a “large number of tests for other infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis, dengue, tuberculosis, malaria, etc,” reported Hindustan Times.