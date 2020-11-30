With Over 38K New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 94,31,692

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,46,952 active cases across the country.

India on Monday, 30 November, reported 38,772 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 94,31,692. The death toll increased by 443 to 1,37,139.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,46,952 active cases across the country, while 88,47,600 patients have been discharged.