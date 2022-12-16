Delhi Book Fair 2022 Date: Timings, Ticket Price, and Other Important Details

Delhi Book Fair 2022 Date: An annual book fair is held in Delhi at the Pragati Maidan. All book lovers who want to get their hands on the best publications of remarkable writers must visit this place. This 'Book Bonanza' is conducted by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) with an intention of promoting literacy and readership among folks.

The Delhi Book Fair provides you an opportunity to acquire knowledge, meet intellectual people, engage with healthy knowledge sharing conversations, and share/present ideas with renowned authors. If you are an avid reader, what could be better than actually meeting and talking to your favourite authors?

Lets us get to know about the date, timings, tickets prices, and other important details about the upcoming Delhi Book Fair 2022.