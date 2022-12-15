Christmas 2022: List of Top 10 Places To Visit in India on Christmas Eve

Here is the list of top 10 places to visit in India on Christmas 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Christmas 2022 Top 10 Places To Visit in India: December is one of the special and joyful months of the year. Be it because of Christmas or the excitement for New Year, people like to plan trips and spend some quality time with friends and family.
India is one of the beautiful countries of the world when it comes to hills, mountains, green lush forests, and huge mountains. From pink city of India (Jaipur) to mini Switzerland of the country (Kashmir), here is the list of top 10 places that you must definitely plan to visit this Christmas 2022.
This year Christmas falls on Sunday, 25 December 2022. Check out the following list of places that you must plan to visit with friends and family.
Jaipur (Pink City of India): The chilly winters of December and beautiful architecture of Jaipur makes a perfect combination. If you are an art lover, then Jaipur is one of the best places in India for you. The pink city Jaipur is known for its forts, museums, temples, gardens, and markets.
Jaisalmer (Golden City): If you have not been to Jaisalmer before, this should be the top destination for you this Christmas. The place is located in the centre of the Golden Thar Desert. The center of attraction of this location is the hill fort of Jaisal, which is encircled by golden sands. Many camels, homes made of the yellow Jaisalmer stone, and other architectural marvels are a treat to eyes. The ideal activity is to spend the evening in the Jaisalmer Desert Camps stargazing while surrounded by the Golden Thar Desert. Parasailing, paramotoring, camel safaris, and many other activities are among the coolest things that one can do in Jaisalmer.
Kashmir: You may call it 'Paradise on Earth' or 'Mini Switzerland' in India, the amazing beauty of this place justifies it all. The breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir valley are unmatchable and makes you feel how wonderful is the God's creation. Gush waters, serene lush green meadows, astoundingly high mountain ranges, and beautiful gardens makes it delightful and one of the renowned tourist attractions. Since Christmas is approaching, go ahead and surprise you family with a tour to this stupendous wonderland.
Manali: If you are a solo traveller, then Manali is one of the safest and best places for you to visit this Christmas. The place looks breathtaking in the month of December due to the snow-capped slopes of Pir Panjal and the Dhauladhar mountain ranges. You can also enjoy some sports activities here like skiing, paragliding, mountain biking, and trekking. Unlike other parts of India that are polluted, this place is heaven where you can enjoy refreshing air.
Rishikesh: Are a spiritual person and a Yoga lover? Well, if yes, then there could be no better place for you to visit other than Rishikesh. It is called as the Yoga capital of the world. Since Christmas is one of the special festivals of the year, plan a trip to Rishikesh and enjoy some wonderful fun activities like rock climbing, river rafting, kayaking, bungee jumping, and more.
Goa: The party capital of India is Goa and there is a reason behind this. Goa is one of the best places to visit with friends and family, especially if you are a party freak and beach lover. Plan a trip to Goa this Christmas and I bet you will not regret it. On Christmas, there are lots of Christmas events and parties along with fun casino events that makes this place a must go destination.
Auli: One of the best budget-friendly destinations in India is Auli located in Uttarakhand. Plan a trip to Auli on this Christmas and see how beautiful the winters could be. The best tourist attractions of this place are Nanda Devi (the second-highest peak in India), Flowers National Park, and breathtaking trekking destinations like Tapovan, Gordon Bugyal, and Pangarchulla Summit.
Ladakh: Trekking, mountain biking, peak climbing, beautiful landscapes, alpine meadows, lakes, snow clad mountains, high altitude mountain passes, breathtaking lakes like Tso Moriri and the list goes on, this place has everything that a person would want to visit to soothe his mind, body, and soul. So, what are you waiting for, grab your phone and book tickets to Ladakh and enjoy the Christmas.
Pondicherry: You shouldn't pass on a Christmas time trip to Pondicherry. It is the ideal destination for a holiday celebration of Christmas in India because of the good weather, peaceful beaches, and exquisitely decorated churches. Some of the well-known tourist attractions of this place are Puducherry Museum, Paradise Beach, The Scared Heart Basilica, Arulmigu Manakala Vinayagar Devsthanam, and more.
Gokarna – The Land of Wanderlust: The town of Gokarna situated in the Southwestern Indian state of Karnataka is a subtle version of Goa. Mesmerizing tranquil beaches, cascading waterfalls, and Mahabaleshwar Temple makes it one of the best tourist attractions of the country. Gokarna experiences slightly cold and active winters, which makes it an ideal place for celebrating Christmas and New Year with friends and family. So, stop roaming around and book your tickets for Gokarna now to experience the best Christmas of your life.
