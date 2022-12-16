Delhi: Class 5 Student Allegedly Pushed From First Floor by Teacher
The student is receiving treatment in Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital and is said to be out of danger for now.
A girl child studying in a government school in Model Basti area of Delhi, was allegedly thrown from the first floor by her teacher on Friday morning, 16 December.
The teacher also allegedly hit the child with a pair of scissors and threatened and beat other students in the classroom.
The student is receiving her treatment in Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital and is said to be out of danger for now, the police said.
"Geeta Deshwal (teacher) first hit a girl student namely with a small paper cutting scissors and then threw down the child from first floor classroom," said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi.
She further added that the accused teacher has been detained and a case is being filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Locals and parents of the students studying in the schools gathered around the school when the alleged incident took place. Some students have also claimed that they were hit by the same teacher by sticks and scissors.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
