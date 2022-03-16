'How Will We Survive?': Anganwadi Workers Terminated After Protest

Anganwadi workers and helpers who were protesting for better wages, have now started receiving termination notices.
(Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Single-mother Sneha (name changed), who spent 10 years as an anganwadi worker, was left stunned when she received a termination notice from the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) on 14 March.
Speaking to The Quint, the 28-year-old said: "I am a single mother. I will not be able to feed my children and pay rent if I cannot work and earn."
Sneha was not the only one to have received the notice.
Her mother and sister were among the 150 anganwadi workers who received identical termination notices, after they hit the streets demanding better wages.
While the protest has been going on in the capital since 31 January, it was called off on 9 March. While at least 3,000 workers received show-cause notice during the protest, they have now started receiving termination notices.
Sneha said that she had no idea what to do or where to go next, as she was completely dependent on her salary for sustenance.
Priya (name changed), a 50-year-old anganwadi helper, too received a termination notice on 14 March. She has two children who are in college and her husband, who quit his job over prolonged illness.
According to the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), at least 18,000 workers protested demanding better wages, across the country.
While anganwadi workers in Delhi used to earn Rs 9,678, helpers were paid Rs 4,839 per month. On 24 February, the Delhi government had said that they would increase workers’ honorarium to Rs 11,220 and helpers to Rs 5,610.
The government also promised that they would increase conveyance and communication allowance to Rs 1,500.
However, soon after this, the protesting workers and helpers started receiving show-cause notice, the anganwadi workers told The Quint.
The union moved the Delhi High Court challenging the termination. They have sought immediate reinstatement with wages and a continuity of their services.
In the petition, the union stated that their strike was called off after the government prohibited it. While the workers and helpers went back to work, they were also made to sign apology letters and give an assurance that they would not protest further.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
