Low Pay, No Holidays, False Promises: Why Anganwadi Workers Are Protesting

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

“During COVID, we were made to run around, distribute ration… are we not citizens of the country?” asks Pallavi Sharma, who has been an anganwadi worker for four years.

When Sharma was infected with the virus, she had to go to work because she was left with no choice. She said, “Ministers isolate for 14 days but we are not given more than two days. If we take even three days off, it is cut from our salary.” She added that they have to do a lot of work online since the pandemic began but are not reimbursed for mobile bills.