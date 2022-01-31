'Treat Us as Frontline Workers': Haryana, Delhi Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest

For the last 45-odd days, 35-year-old Darshana would join her fellow anganwadi helpers, protesting for better working conditions, in Haryana's Manesar. She was a regular at the protest site, until she died last week – after she slipped at home and sustained serious injuries.

"She had a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old. We spoke to her family and they said she was depressed for the last few months because of the work stress and the financial situation," Rachana, another protesting anganwadi worker, told The Quint.