'Conspiracy To Terrorise Certain Section': NIA on Murder of Amravati Chemist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court in Mumbai that the murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe is a "larger conspiracy" and the accused involved in the case wanted to "strike terror amongst a section of people."

The NIA sought the custody of the seven men for two weeks stating to conduct a probe in the alleged conspiracy. It added that there were more suspects in the case, including one who is absconding.

The First Information Report (FIR) by the central agency stated: