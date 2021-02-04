Day before ‘Chakka Jam’, Shah Meets NSA Doval, Delhi Police Chief

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday released a strongly worded statement against them, saying, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Later, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to slam the comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests in India, saying, “No propaganda can deter India’s unity!” and added that, “India stands united and together to achieve progress.”

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that unity of the nation is of utmost priority to the government.

On 26 January, violence erupted in parts of Delhi during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.

While the protesting farmer unions have demanded a repeal of the laws, the government has offered to suspend the laws for 18 months and form a committee to resolve the issues.