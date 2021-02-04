Centre Has Taken Steps to Make Farmers Self-Reliant: PM Modi

As the stand-off between the Centre and the protesting farmers intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 4 February, said that his government has taken steps to make farmers more self-reliant.

Speaking at the inauguration of Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations via video conferencing, PM Modi said that farmers had an important contribution in the historic movement.

“Farmers have been behind the progress of the country. They also played important role in the Chauri Chaura struggle. In the last six years, steps have been taken to make farmers self-reliant. As a result of this, agriculture sector has grown even during the pandemic,” PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI.

“We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. To make mandis profitable for farmers, 1,000 more mandis will be linked to e-NAM,” he added.