Don’t Punish Farmers for R-Day Chaos: Oppn Leaders in Rajya Sabha

Condemning the violence that took place on Republic Day, former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP HD Deve Gowda, on Thursday, 4 February, said that the farmers are not responsible for it and the Centre’s decision to put concrete walls at farmers’ protest sites won’t help.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Deve Gowda, according to ANI, said:
Further, Deve Gowda pointed out that issues pertaining to farm laws, are a state subject. Therefore, Deve Gowda, according to ANI, said that state government’s opinion also has to be taken.
WHAT DEREK O’ BRIEN SAID?
TMC MP Derek O’Brien, on his part, stated that the Centre has failed India at many levels.
WHAT AAP’S SANJAY SINGH SAID?
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh pointed out that farmers had been protesting for 76 days amid government apathy.
“Have mercy and repeal 3 black laws,” Singh urged the government.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had on Wednesday asked Singh and two other AAP MPs – Sushil Kumar Gupta and ND Gupta – to 'withdraw' from the House for the day.
According to Hindustan Times, Singh had on Wednesday said, "We expressed our dissent in the House, we want repeal of three farm laws because talks won't help. Three of us have been suspended for a day.”
ON A LIGHTER NOTE
Lighter banter, too, ensued on Thursday, with Venkaiah Naidu inviting Congress’ Digvijaya Singh to speak, right after ex-Congress and present BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
As the RS erupted with laughter at this order of speeches, Naidu, according to TOI, said that he had not made any changes to the list and has invited people in the order that they have been named in the list.
Meanwhile, Singh said that he would like to congratulate Scindia, who had spoken in defence of the BJP government’s decision on lockdown and the welfare the party claims to have done for the farmers, as well as attacked the Congress Party.
Singh, according to TOI, said:
PREVIOUSLY
Earlier on Wednesday, addressing the members of the Rajya Sabha, Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Opposition stands with Prime Minister Narendra on China, but pointed out that “farmers our not our enemies” and had urged the Prime Minister to withdraw the farm laws.
Stating that what happened at the Red Fort should not have happened, Azad also sought that innocent farmer leaders not be implicated.
