Danish Siddiqui, 3 Others Win Pulitzer for India’s COVID Deaths Photos

Photographers pay tribute to Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters.
(Photo: PTI)
Columbia University unveiled Pulitzer Prize 2022 winners on Monday, 9 May in journalism, books, drama, and music.
In journalism category, the winners included The Washington Post for its coverage of riots in the United States Capitol Hill on 6 January last year.
Meanwhile, Indians including Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave, and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters won the award for their feature photography covering India's deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An example of Siddiqui's photography, revealing the extent of spread of the virus:
Siddiqui was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer along with Abidi, Mattoo, and Dave for their photographs.
Siddiqui was killed last year while covering the conflict in Afghanistan between Afghan forces and Taliban militants.
The Pulitzer Prize board also issued a "special citation" to Ukrainian journalists covering Russia's invasion of their country.
Announcing the prize, board member Marjorie Miller said, "The Pulitzer Prize board is pleased to award a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin's ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia," DW reported.
She added:
Seven journalists, including three from Ukraine, have been killed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour on 24 February, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)