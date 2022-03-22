Danish Siddiqui's Family Asks ICC to Investigate Killing by Taliban as War Crime

"This complaint will also highlight the dangers journalists are facing in conflict zones," he added.

The complaint has been filed against not just the local commanders who were directly involved on the ground, but six members of the Taliban's top leadership:

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada (Supreme Commander of the Taliban) Mullah Hassan Akhund (Head of the Taliban Leadership Council) Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (Chief Spokesperson) Mawlawi Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid (acting Defence Minister) Zabihullah Mujahid (Taliban Spokesperson) Gul Agha Sherzai (governor of Kandahar province)

Responding to a question from The Quint, Singh explained that the Taliban's military code specifically included a policy of attacking civilians, human rights defenders, humanitarian workers and journalists, and the group had openly claimed responsibility for many such attacks. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has attributed over 70,000 civilian casualties to the Taliban.

As a result, the killing of Danish Siddiqui could be viewed as part of a 'widespread and systematic attack' on a civilian population, which would bring it within the ambit of crimes against humanity. As a wrongful killing in the course of an armed conflict, it would be a war crime as defined in the Rome Statute (which governs the ICC) as well.