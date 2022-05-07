'Not Scientific' : Health Ministers Slam WHO Excess COVID Death Estimates

Stating that that the recent WHO report on COVID excess deaths “intended to show the country in a poor light”, health ministers of different states slammed the health both at the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) on Saturday, 7 May.

Released on, 5 May, the WHO report suggest that India experienced 4.7 million excess deaths in 2020 and 2021, as compared to the country's official COVID-19 toll of 481,000 for the same period.

The three-day conference, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, began on 6 May in Gujarat’s Kevaria. According to PTI, a resolution was passed on 6 May at the conference strongly objecting to WHO’s estimates, calling it “unacceptable” and that the modelling methodology used to reach the figure was “flawed".