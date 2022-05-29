Dalit Man 'Chained' in Rajasthan For 31 Hours After Failing to Repay Loan

A 35-year-old Dalit man was allegedly chained and assaulted for over 31 hours in Rajasthan's Bundi last week after he reportedly failed to repay a loan.

According to an FIR filed by the Dalit man, Radheshyam Meghwal, he was assaulted by one Paramjit Singh, his younger brother, and four others after he dishonoured a pledge to work as unskilled labour for Singh, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident happened in Bundi district under Taleda police station area.