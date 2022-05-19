Stones Pelted at Wedding Party of MP Dalit Man for Playing Music Outside Mosque

Stones were pelted at the wedding procession of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh over playing music in front of mosque on Tuesday night, 17 May.
Stones were pelted at the wedding procession of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh over playing music in front of a mosque on Tuesday night, 17 May. At least three persons were injured in the altercation, and a case has been filed in connection with the incident.
A scuffle broke out between two communities at the Mataji Mohalla area when the groom's side was going to the marriage venue with a procession.
"The locals said it was a tradition not to play any music before the mosque. The people playing the band claimed they had played the music after they had crossed the mosque. Then the trouble started," Jirapur police station incharge Prabhat Gaud said.
"Three people suffered injuries in the incident. A case has been registered and six people have been rounded up for interrogation. More are being identified with the help of the CCTV footage," the police official stated.
"When the wedding procession reached the mosque, the music was stopped and the procession moved forward. When they reached the Sheetla Mata temple some distance away the music resumed. Seeing this, the boys of Muslim community came and started a ruckus. They beat up those playing the music band and then pelted stones," Ankit Malviya, brother of the bride, said.
Malviya also said that a small child had gotten hurt in the incident and was critical.
"The groom's family had given an appointment for the marriage. Some miscreants tried to attack the wedding procession and stones were also pelted. We have registered a complaint against 22 people with names. We have also arrested five people in connection to the same," Jeerapur police station incharge Prabhas Gaud said.
