Stones Pelted at Wedding Party of MP Dalit Man for Playing Music Outside Mosque

Stones were pelted at the wedding procession of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh over playing music in front of a mosque on Tuesday night, 17 May. At least three persons were injured in the altercation, and a case has been filed in connection with the incident.

A scuffle broke out between two communities at the Mataji Mohalla area when the groom's side was going to the marriage venue with a procession.