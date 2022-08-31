'Cruelty by Husband' Top Crime Against Women: How India Ignored Shadow Pandemic

Twenty-three-year-old Anita (name changed) from Rajasthan had decided to escape a life of marital rape and violence in January 2020. But the pandemic and multiple lockdowns delayed her escape, until she finally managed to leave her abusive husband and in-laws late 2021. With the help of Delhi-based NGO Shakti Shalini, she is now pursuing a case against her husband.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, released on 29 August, India saw a total of 4,28,278 instances of crimes against women in 2021 – a 15 percent increase from the previous year.