Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Rubaiya Sayeed in Her Abduction Case

A special court on Tuesday, 23 August, issued a bailable warrant against Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, after she did not appear for cross-examination in a case related to her abduction by the JKLF in 1989.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, one of the accused in the case, appeared before the court from Delhi's Tihar Jail via video conference.

He once again insisted on his physical appearance while turning down the court's offer of legal aid or amicus, standing counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monika Kohli said. On 15 July, Rubaiya had identified Malik and three others as the ones who took her captive.