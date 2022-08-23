BJP Leader and Tik Tok Star Sonali Phogat Dies of Heart Attack in Goa

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BJP Leader and Tik Tok Star Sonali Phogat Dies of Heart Attack in Goa




The Quint
Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat has filed a police complaint against her sister and brother-in-law. | (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sonali Phogat)


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday, 22 August.

The Haryana BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. She had lost the seat to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a conversation with The Quint in 2019 she had said that she was a farmer's daughter and had been a member of the BJP for 12 years.

Phogat had also appeared in the 14th edition of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

The details surrounding the circumstances of her death are yet awaited.

Published: 23 Aug 2022,10:31 AM IST
