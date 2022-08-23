BJP Leader and Tik Tok Star Sonali Phogat Dies of Heart Attack in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday, 22 August.

The Haryana BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. She had lost the seat to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a conversation with The Quint in 2019 she had said that she was a farmer's daughter and had been a member of the BJP for 12 years.