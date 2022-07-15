Rubaiya Sayeed Identifies Yasin Malik, Three Others As Her Abductors

Rubaiya was abducted near Lal Ded Hospital on 8 December, 1989 and freed from captivity five days later on 13 December, after the then V P Singh government, supported by the BJP at the Centre, released the five terrorists in exchange.

Other charged in the case are Ali Mohammed Mir, Mohammed Zaman Mir, Iqbal Ahmad Gandroo, Javed Ahmad Mir, Mohammedd Rafiq Pahloo, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Wajahat Bashir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Bakshi.

During the investigation, accused Ali Mohammad Mir, Zaman Mir and Iqbal Gandroo voluntarily confessed before a magistrate about his role in the Rubaiya kidnapping. Besides, four others made confessional statements before CBI's Superintendent of Police.

"Since the accused persons besides admitting of their own guilt have also narrated about the participation of other accused persons namely Malik, Javed Ahmed Mir and Mehraj-U-Din Sheikh, which can also be used against them as one of the pieces of evidence," the court had said in January last year.

The 10 are among the two dozen accused named by the CBI in its chargesheet filed before the court.