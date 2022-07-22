Imprisoned J&K Separatist Leader Yasin Malik To Go On 'Fast Unto Death' in Jail

The family of Yasin Malik said on Thursday, 21 July, that the imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader has decided to go on a "fast unto death" from Friday.

Malik's sister Abida said while addressing the press in Srinagar that she had received a will from the former chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) after she met him in prison last week.

In the will, Malik reiterated that he had perceived non-violent struggle as a "powerful force."