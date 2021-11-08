Sukma Fratricide Not an Isolated Case: 15 Jawans Killed by Colleagues Since 2019

In the wee hours of Monday, 8 November, CRPF constable Reetesh Ranjan opened fire at his colleagues, killing four of them and leaving three critically injured, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Even as a probe is underway, the CRPF has called it a case of 'emotional stress leading to sudden psychological disbalance' in an official statement. However, this latest fratricide incident is hardly an isolated one.