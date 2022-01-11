'Our Coaches Beat Us, Used Casteist Slurs': Tribal Athletes in Bijapur Academy

On 4 January, five national-level tribal athletes reached Kotwali police station in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, around the time night set in. The students handed out a written complaint seeking action against two of their coaches at Bijapur Sports Academy who had allegedly beaten them up.

"I have scars on my back. They beat me up the most," says one of the five students.

But it wasn't the first time. The students allege that the coaches habitually use casteist slurs against them and they even kicked a girl out of the sports academy last year.

The incident came to light when the students filed a complaint of physical abuse against them at Kotwali police station.

Four out of five complainants are minors in the case.