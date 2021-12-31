2021 the Most Violent Year for Christians in India, Reveals UCF Data

The UCF is an inter-denominational Christian organisation in India. They have a toll-free helpline, which was established in 2015. As per reports recorded on the UCF helpline, incidents of violence have been increasing drastically since 2014. As many as 127 incidents were recorded in 2014 and the number has been on the rise since then, with the exception of the year 2020, which the organisation said was due to the pandemic.