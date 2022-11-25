Constitution Day 2022: Date, History, & Interesting facts about Our Samvidhan

constitution day of India is celebrated on 26 November
(Image: iStock)
It was in the year 2015, in May when the Union Cabinet decided to establish 26 November as Constitution Day to advance “constitutional values among residents”. The day was declared in the year which marked the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Other people on the Drafting Committee of the Constitution included Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, etc.
26 November is a very special day for independent India since it was on this day when the Constituent Assembly of the country duly adopted the present constitution. The fundamental rights in the constitution have become the shield of the citizens while the fundamental duties remind us of our responsibilities. Constitution Day of India is celebrated on 26 November every year. Until recently, 26th November was also known as National Law Day.
Let's know the history and important facts about constitution Day.
As mentioned before it was in the year 2015 when it was decided that constitution day would be celebrated on 26 November every year. The main aim of Constitution Day is to create awareness about the Constitution among the citizens of India and to propagate constitutional values.
It was on 19 November 2015 that the Ministry of Social Justice decided to start the tradition of celebrating Constitution Day on 26 November and since then this day is celebrated as Constitution Day.
People must know that it took around 2 years 11 months 18 days to prepare the Indian Constitution.
Indian constitution is the largest written constitution in the world.
The original copy of the constitution was written by hand.
The original copies of the Constitution are preserved inside the Library of Parliament. The box in which it is kept is filled with helium and wrapped in flannel cloth with naphthalene balls.
Each page of the constitution has a gold leaf frame and the opening page of each chapter has some form of artwork.
The renowned writer Prem Narayan Raizada had prepared the original copies of the constitution.
The basic structure of the Indian Constitution is based on the Government of India Act 1935.
Some important parts of our constitution have been taken from the constitution of many countries. Like the fundamental rights and independent judiciary from the USA, the parliamentary system from Britain and the post of President, the federal government system from Canada, the constitutional amendment system from Africa, the fundamental duties from the Soviet Union, Emergency provisions from Germany, Directive principles of policy from Ireland, the Republican system of governance from France and a Concurrent list from Australia, among others.
Sir Ivor Jennings had declared the Indian Constitution to be the largest and most comprehensive constitution in the world and the elaborateness of the Indian Constitution can be called its demerit and a paradise for lawyers.