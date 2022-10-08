Conversion to Buddhism Row: BJP Cannot Deny People Their Fundamental Rights

India's Constitution allows its citizens the freedom of conscience, and confers the right to free profession, practise and propagation of religion. The freedom of conscience means that the citizens have the right to decide for themselves what gods they want to believe in, what gods they don't want to believe in and also whether to believe in God at all.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit and its chief Adesh Gupta, though, do not seem to agree. If people publicly state that they don't want to have faith in Hindu gods and would choose not to worship them, the BJP, it seems, thinks those people are anti-Hindu and are spreading hate.

Gupta, on Friday, 7 October, went around town accusing the Aam Aadmi Party, its chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam of insulting Hindu gods. He took press conferences, appeared on prime-time news, and also filed a police complaint against Kejriwal and Gautam.