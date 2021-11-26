Constitution Day 2021: 15 Inspirational Quotes by Dr B.R. Ambedkar
Here are some quotes by Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution day.
Constitution Day is observed every year on 26 November in India. This day celebrates the adoption of the Constitution in India.
On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. It came into effect from 26 January 1950 (Republic Day).
Constitution Day is also Samvidhan Diwas and National Law Day. The first Constitution day was celebrated on 26 November 2015. This day aims to promote constitutional values among the citizens of India.
Various events like quizzes, Preamble reading, essay writing, etc are organized all over the country to celebrate this occasion.
The day is also an occasion to honour the first Law Minister of independent India, Dr BR Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution of India.
In this article we have curated some quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, which you can send to your friends, family and relatives on this occasion of Constitution Day.
15 Best Quotes by Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Life should be great rather than long.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“For a successful revolution it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Democracy is not merely a form of Government...It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellowmen.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.