Constitution Day 2021: 15 Inspirational Quotes by Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Constitution Day is observed every year on 26 November in India. This day celebrates the adoption of the Constitution in India.

On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. It came into effect from 26 January 1950 (Republic Day).

Constitution Day is also Samvidhan Diwas and National Law Day. The first Constitution day was celebrated on 26 November 2015. This day aims to promote constitutional values among the citizens of India.

Various events like quizzes, Preamble reading, essay writing, etc are organized all over the country to celebrate this occasion.

The day is also an occasion to honour the first Law Minister of independent India, Dr BR Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution of India.