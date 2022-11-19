International Men's Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Images for Status

International Men's Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Images for WhatsApp DP and Status.
(Photo: iStock)
International Men's Day is celebrated every year on 19 November to honor and and appreciate the positive value men bring to their family, society, community, and the world.
This year, International Men's Day will be observed on Saturday, 19 November 2022 under the theme "Helping Men and Boys".
People celebrate International Men's Day by participating in several events that are focussed on improving the health of men, appreciating the hard work of masculine souls, and more.
Let's find out the International Men's Day 2022 Quotes, Wishes, and Images for WhatsApp Status and DP.
"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." [Robert Green Ingersoll].
"When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw." [Nelson Mandela].
"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." [BR Ambedkar].
"No great man lives in vain. The history of the world is but the biography of great men." [Thomas Carlyle].
“I think God, in creating man, somewhat overestimated his ability.” [Oscar Wilde].
“Judge a man by his questions rather than by his answers.” [Voltaire].
“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.” [Mahatma Gandhi].
“Like a compass needle that points north, a man's accusing finger always finds a woman. Always.” [Khaled Hosseini].
There is no need for a guy to utilise physical force to demonstrate his inner power. It is a matter of facing life's obstacles without fear. Happy International Men's Day.
A day to honour the warmth and power that men offer to our lives. Happy International Men's Day 2022.
Happy International Men's Day to all the men in my life. Today and always, you are loved.
A big thank you to all the men who are wonderful spouses, excellent brothers, and most importantly, genuine friends. Happy International Men's Day 2022.
Happy International Men's Day 2022: Images, Quotes, and Wishes.
Happy International Men's Day 2022: Wishes and Quotes for Friends and Family.
Happy International Men's Day 2022 wishes and greetings.
International Men's Day 2022: Messages for family.
International Men's Day 2022 Images for WhatsApp DP and Status.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)