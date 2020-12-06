Cong, AAP & Other Oppn Parties Support Farmers’ Bharat Bandh Call

Several political parties such Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and various transport unions have extended their support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ scheduled on Tuesday, 8 December, which is a call made by farmers protesting the contentious farm laws.
On Sunday, Congress party’s spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the party has decided to support the call, adding that they will be demonstrating at their party offices.
“It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful,” Khera was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had tweeted, “Pick your pen, apologise to ''anndata'' and annul the black laws immediately.”
He further said that AAP’s workers will peacefully support the farmers.
Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has come out in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ scheduled on Tuesday. “Our workers will also work wholeheartedly to make this bandh a complete success and ensure repeal of the anti-farmer agricultural laws,” he tweeted.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinamool Congress and the Left parties have also extended their support to the nationwide strike, PTI reported.
TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said that his party would seek immediate withdrawal of the farm laws during its protests in the West Bengal.
"Our leader CM Mamata Banerjee has pledged wholehearted support to the movement of farmers. We demand immediate withdrawal of the farm laws," he said, PTI report mentioned.
Meanwhile, Telangana CM and TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao has also extended his party’s support to the ‘Bharat Bandh,’ ANI reported.
Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has also announced support to the protests and a 10-member team of party members left for Delhi on Sunday.
Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA) and Delhi Goods Transport Association (DGTA) have called for strike on Tuesday in solidarity with farmers’ protest in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Parmeet Singh Goldie, president DGTA, said,“We are supporting our farmer brothers. They are the roots of our business.”
Earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union activists had held protests at several places in Haryana and burned the effigies of the Union government.
As the deadlock over the laws continues, protesting farmers and the Centre are scheduled to meet for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday, 9 December. Talks were also held on Saturday, but were inconclusive.
After Saturday’s meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue, and mandis will be strengthened.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
Published: 06 Dec 2020,05:03 PM IST