Bharat Bandh Call Given for 8 Dec, Next Farmers-Govt Meet on 5 Dec

Early on Friday, 40 farmer leaders were holding a meeting at one of the Delhi-Haryana borders to discuss the next steps after Thursday's meeting with the government yielded no result amid the deadlock over the farm laws.

Meanwhile a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking immediate removal of farmers who are protesting at the border areas of Delhi-NCR against the recently passed agricultural laws, Bar & Bench reported.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday took to Twitter to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the “draconian farm bills passed without consultation by Centre” and TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Friday met farmers gathered in protest at the Singhu border,