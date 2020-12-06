Vijender Singh Joins Farmers’ Protest, Threatens to Return Award

Olympic medal winning boxer Vijender Singh joined the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, 6 December, threatening to return his Khel Ratna award if the farm laws are not repealed.
As the farmers’ agitation on Delhi-NCR borders against the three contentious laws entered its 11th day on Sunday, Vijender Singh, who had contested on a Congress ticket from the South Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “If the government doesn’t withdraw the black laws, I’ll return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award – the highest sporting honour of the nation.”
A call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December has also been given by farm leaders, with Opposition parties, including Congress, AAP and TRS, extending their support.
Thousands of farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi-NCR against the recently enacted farm laws, which they say will prioritise corporate interests.
The government seems willing to concede to amending parts of the laws, but the farmers have demanded that they be repealed.
Published: undefined