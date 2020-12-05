Farmers’ Leaders Leave for Vigyan Bhawan for 5th Round of Talks

Farmers’ leaders have left for Vigyan Bhawan, where the fifth round of talks between the central government and protesting farmers is scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Saturday, 5 December.
ANI reported that ahead of the meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met at PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi.
Intensifying the protest against the three contentious laws, a call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December was given by leaders on Friday. Farmers have reportedly planned to block the remaining roads of Delhi.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday a protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan against the Centre's farm laws.
"We demand that the Centre repeals the black laws,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, according to ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday reached Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support the farmers protesting against the farm laws.
"This government is anti-farmer. We demand that the news laws be withdrawn," he said, according to ANI.
Ahead of the fifth round of meeting with agitating farmers, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar have reached PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, ANI reports.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is also present at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. NDTV reported, quoting sources, that the Centre may consider amending the laws.
Farmers in India have the right to demonstrate peacefully and authorities should allow them, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
"We want to see people have a voice in their lives," Dujarric said on Friday at his daily briefing when a reporter asked about the ongoing farmers' protests against the agriculture reform laws introduced by the Indian government.
"What I would say to you is what I've said to others when raising these issues is that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to let them do so," he added, according to IANS.
“A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation,” Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday, according to ANI.
The Delhi Traffic Police said, “Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.”
Gazipur border (UP-Delhi border) on NH-24 was also closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests, according to ANI.
Farmers continue to camp at Delhi-Haryana border in Tikri in protest against the new farm laws.
Farmers continued to hold a sit-in protest at Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) against the Centre's farm laws, news agency ANI reported.
“If anything concrete doesn't happen in today's meeting with the Central government then we will gherao the Parliament,” a farmer protesting at the Chilla border told ANI.
