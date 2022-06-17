'Condemn Offensive Comments Made by 2 BJP Officials': US on Prophet Row

The United States on Thursday, 16 June, condemned the derogatory remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal about the Prophet Muhammad that have elicited widespread outrage.

"We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

"We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights," said Price, in response to a question on rising Islamophobia in India and the houses of protesting Muslims being bulldozed.