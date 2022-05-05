Hyderabad: Dalit Man Beaten to Death for Marrying Muslim Woman

A 26-year-old Dalit man, Billipuram Nagaraju, was brutally beaten and stabbled to death on a busy road in Saroornagar in Hyderabad, for allegedly marrying a woman from the Muslim community against their family’s wishes.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Wednesday, 4 May. The couple who were traveling on their two-wheeler were pursued by the woman’s brother and another relative on a bike. The perpetrators then obstructed the couple and hit the victim with an iron rod on his head and also attacked him with a knife. When onlookers tried to stop them, they were threatened, police said. Nagaraju immediately succumbed to the blows. The victim belongs to the Mala community, categorised as Scheduled Caste in the state.